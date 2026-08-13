ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Down In Early Trade Amid Geopolitical Uncertainty

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Thursday as crude oil prices remained elevated amid the unresolved situation in the Strait of Hormuz.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 172.48 points to 77,786.41 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty was down 90.35 points to 24,343.50.

From the Sensex pack, Titan, UltraTech Cement, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Infosys were among the major laggards. InterGlobe Aviation, Tech Mahindra, Eternal and NTPC were among the winners.

"Elevated crude oil prices, driven by the continuing US-Iran standoff over the Strait of Hormuz, remain the primary overhang for domestic equities and are likely to keep investor sentiment measured," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.82 per cent lower at USD 88.25 per barrel.