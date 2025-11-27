ETV Bharat / business

Sensex, Nifty Scale Record Highs On Rate Cut Hopes, Foreign Fund Inflows

Mumbai: Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty scaled fresh lifetime highs in intra-day trade on Thursday before closing marginally higher amid positive global trends on growing hopes of a US Fed rate cut and foreign fund inflows.

Rising for the second day, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 110.87 points or 0.13 per cent to settle at 85,720.38. During the day, it hit a record high of 86,055.86, reflecting a jump of 446.35 points or 0.52 per cent. The earlier lifetime high of the benchmark was 85,978.25 hit on September 27, 2024.

The 50-share NSE Nifty ended marginally higher by 10.25 points or 0.04 per cent at 26,215.55. During the day, the benchmark rallied 105.15 points or 0.40 per cent to hit an all-time high of 26,310.45. The broader index had earlier scaled its record intra-day high of 26,277.35 on September 27, 2024.