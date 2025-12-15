ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets End Marginally Lower On Foreign Fund Outflows

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended marginally lower on Monday in tandem with a weak trend in global markets and persistent foreign fund outflows. Also, uncertainty over an India-US trade deal weighed on investors' sentiment, analysts said. The 30-share BSE Sensex dipped 54.30 points, or 0.06 per cent, to close at 85,213.36. During the day, the benchmark declined 427.34 points, or 0.50 per cent, to 84,840.32.

The 50-share NSE Nifty edged lower by 19.65 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 26,027.30. From the Sensex firms, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, Adani Ports, Bajaj Finserv, Titan, and HDFC Bank were among the major laggards. However, Hindustan Unilever, Trent, HCL Tech, Asian Paints, and Tata Steel were among the gainers.