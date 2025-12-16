ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Decline In Early Trade Dragged By Foreign Fund Outflows, Weak Global Trends

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Tuesday as persistent foreign fund outflows and weak global market trends dented investors' sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 363.92 points to 84,849.44 during initial trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 106.65 points to 25,920.65. From the Sensex firms, Eternal, Axis Bank, HCL Tech, Infosys, Tata Steel, and Bharat Electronics were among the major laggards.

However, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, and Titan were among the gainers. In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index quoted lower.

US markets ended in negative territory on Monday. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,468.32 crore on Monday, while Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 1,792.25 crore, according to exchange data.