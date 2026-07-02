ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Rally In Early Trade As Crude Oil Prices Decline Further

Mumbai: Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rallied in early deals on Thursday amid softening crude oil prices following positive developments on the geopolitical front and buying in blue-chip IT stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 377.40 points to 77,269.54 early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty rallied 106.70 points to 24,113.25.

"Qatar has stated that the latest round of indirect US–Iran talks has made 'positive progress', keeping hopes of a broader diplomatic resolution alive," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.

From the Sensex pack, Infosys, HCL Tech, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Eternal and InterGlobe Aviation were among the major winners. NTPC, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro and Bharat Electronics were among the laggards.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 1 per cent lower at USD 70.79 per barrel.

"There are some positive trends that are providing near-term support and strength to the market. One, crude continues to fall with Brent below USD 71 now. This will further strengthen India's macros and help in achieving higher growth while keeping inflation in check.