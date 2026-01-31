ETV Bharat / business

Stock Market Update: BSE, NSE To Conduct Regular Trading Session On Budget Day

Mumbai: India’s stock exchanges will hold a regular live trading session on the Union Budget 2026-27 on February 1, despite it being a Sunday. Historically, Budget presentations were done on February 1, while markets have opened for trading even when the date fell on a weekend.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2026‑27 at 11 am in the Lok Sabha on February 1. The National Stock Exchange said in a circular that "on account of the presentation of the Union Budget, members are requested to note that the Exchange shall be conducting a live trading session on February 1, 2026, as per the standard market timings (9:15 am-3:30 pm)."

As it is a settlement holiday, any shares purchased on January 30 will not be eligible for sale on February 1. Similarly, stocks bought during the Budget Day cannot be offloaded the following day. Sitharaman is set for her ninth consecutive Budget presentation, one of the longest uninterrupted tenures by a finance minister. This will also be the second full Budget since the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) came to power for a third consecutive term in 2024.