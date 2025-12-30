ETV Bharat / business

Sensex, Nifty Decline In Early Deals Amid Persistent Foreign Fund Outflows

People walk past a screen showing stock market goes down outside BSE building at Dalal Street after the counting of votes for Lok Sabha polls, in Mumbai on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. ( IANS )

Mumbai: Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Tuesday as persistent foreign fund outflows and a muted trend in global equities dented investors' sentiment. The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 209.32 points to 84,486.22 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty edged lower by 63.25 points to 25,878.85.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Eternal, InterGlobe Aviation, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the biggest laggards. However, Bharti Airtel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Adani Ports and Reliance Industries were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index traded in positive territory, while South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Shanghai's SSE Composite index quoted lower. US markets ended lower on Monday.