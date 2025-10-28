ETV Bharat / business

Sensex, Nifty Trade Higher On Fed Rate Cut Hopes, Prospects Of US-China Deal

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty were trading with gains early on Tuesday, driven by hopes of rate cut by the Federal Reserve and prospects of a US–China trade deal. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 125.93 points to 84,904.77 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 39.8 points to 26,005.85.

From the Sensex firms, State Bank of India, Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro, Adani Ports, Titan and Maruti were among the major gainers. However, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and Asian Paints were among the laggards. In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi and Japan's Nikkei 225 index traded lower, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng quoted higher.

US markets ended in the positive territory on Monday. "Market sentiment remains upbeat, supported by five catalysts: A softer US CPI boosting rate cut hopes, prospects of a US–China trade deal, FII inflows in recent sessions, record-high Wall Street indices, and a strong start to Q2 earnings," Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Ltd, said.