ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Slump In Early Trade As West Asia War Enters 5th Week

FILE- People look at a screen displaying the current market situation on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), in Mumbai. ( ANI )

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled in early trade on Monday as the ongoing war in West Asia continue to rattle markets globally, driving crude oil prices higher.

Unabated foreign fund outflows also added to the weakness in domestic equities. The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 1,191.24 points to 72,391.98 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty slumped 349.45 points to 22,470.15.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank were among the biggest laggards. Bharat Electronics, Reliance Industries, Power Grid, Tata Consultancy Services and Hindustan Unilever were the gainers.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, jumped 2.32 per cent lower to USD 115.3 per barrel. In Asian markets, South Korea's benchmark Kospi and Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were quoting sharply lower, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index traded in positive territory.

The US market ended significantly lower on Friday. The Nasdaq Composite index tanked 2.15 per cent, while Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.73 per cent and S&P 500 declined by 1.67 per cent.