ETV Bharat / business

Sensex, Nifty Rebound In Early Trade Tracking Recovery In Global Markets

A man clicks a selfie in front of digital screen outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai on Feb 24, 2022. ( ANI )

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Tuesday in tandem with a recovery in global equity markets and easing of hostilities between Israel and Iran.

After falling sharply in the previous trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 350.57 points to 73,874.83 during early deals. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 114.50 points to 23,237.50.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Trent, ICICI Bank, InterGlobe Aviation, Axis Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra and Bajaj Finserv were among the major winners. NTPC, Tata Steel, Infosys, Power Grid and Tech Mahindra were among the laggards. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 1.15 per cent lower at USD 93.17 per barrel.

"Crude oil prices have stabilised following the easing of hostilities between Israel and Iran, offering some relief to energy markets. However, prices remain elevated, with crude trading in the USD 90–91 per barrel range, keeping concerns around inflation, import costs and the broader macroeconomic outlook firmly in focus," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.