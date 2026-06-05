ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Climb In Early Trade Ahead Of RBI's Monetary Policy Decision

Mumbai: Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty traded higher in early deals on Friday ahead of the RBI's monetary policy decision. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 269.93 points to 74,629.94 in opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 62.4 points to 23,478.95. From the 30-Sensex firms, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Eternal and Adani Ports were among the biggest gainers.

Tata Steel, Trent, InterGlobe Aviation and Reliance Industries were among the laggards. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded at around USD 95.40 per barrel.

"There are some mild positive indications for the market today. There are signs of weakness in the AI trade in the US, South Korea and Taiwan and rotation away from tech stocks, but it is too early to say whether this will sustain. The focus of the market today will be on the monetary policy and the message from the RBI Governor," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index traded significantly lower, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index quoted in positive territory.