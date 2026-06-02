ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Decline In Early Trade As US-Iran Negotiations Face Repeated Setbacks

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Tuesday as investors remained concerned over the US–Iran situation, with diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis encountering repeated setbacks.

Persistent foreign fund outflows also hit markets' sentiment. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 296.19 points to 73,971.30 in early deals. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 103.30 points to 23,272.25.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, Eternal, Bajaj Finserv, Power Grid, Larsen & Toubro and NTPC were among the biggest laggards. Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Asian Paints and Mahindra & Mahindra were the gainers.

In Asian markets, South Korea's benchmark Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Shanghai's SSE Composite index quoted lower, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index traded higher. US markets ended in positive territory on Monday.

"The US–Iran situation remains unresolved, with diplomatic efforts encountering repeated setbacks and no definitive breakthrough yet emerging. The prolonged tensions in the Middle East have kept global risk appetite restrained, prompting investors to adopt a more defensive stance amid concerns over regional stability and the broader implications for energy markets," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.