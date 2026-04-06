ETV Bharat / business

Sensex Jumps 787 Points; Nifty Nears 23K Level On Softening Crude Oil Prices

A man watches a live screening of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the Union Budget 2026-27 at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building, in Mumbai on Sunday, February 1, 2026. ( IANS )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty staged a sharp rebound on Monday after falling in early trade following a correction in crude oil prices amid reports of ceasefire efforts in the ongoing West Asia war. Besides, intense buying in bank stocks also supported investor sentiments. In a volatile session, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 787.30 points, or 1.07 per cent, to settle at 74,106.85. During the day, it surged 887.91 points, or 1.21 per cent, to 74,207.46. The 50-share NSE Nifty edged higher by 255.15 points, or 1.12 per cent, to end at 22,968.25. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 787.30 points while the 50-share NSE Nifty edged higher by 255.15 points (ETV Bharat) From the 30-Sensex firms, Trent jumped the most by 7.89 per cent. Axis Bank, Titan, Larsen & Toubro, UltraTech Cement and Bajaj Finance were also among the major gainers. On the other hand, Reliance Industries, HCL Tech and Sun Pharma were the laggards. Top Gainers of the day (ETV Bharat)