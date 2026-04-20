ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Turn Volatile After Rising In Early Trade

FILE- People look at a screen displaying the current market situation on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), in Mumbai. ( ANI )

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty turned volatile after rising in early trade on Monday as conflicting developments in the West Asia and rising crude oil prices made investors jittery. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 236.64 points to 78,730.18 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 66.65 points to 24,420.20.

However, later the BSE benchmark traded 27.41 points lower at 78,504.91, and the Nifty quoted 11.80 points down at 24,342.40. From the 30-Sensex firms, Trent, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Asian Paints, Adani Ports and Axis Bank were the major winners.

ICICI Bank traded nearly 2 per cent higher after the firm on Saturday reported a 9.28 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 14,755 crore for the March quarter, helped by a nearly 90 per cent drop in provisioning.

HDFC Bank, Eternal, InterGlobe Aviation and Infosys were among the laggards.

"Over the weekend, conflicting developments emerged, particularly with reports indicating that the Strait of Hormuz has been closed again after briefly reopening on Friday. This reversal has already triggered a rebound in crude oil prices, reintroducing concerns around supply disruptions and inflation," Hariprasad K, Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth, said.