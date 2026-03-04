ETV Bharat / business

Sensex, Nifty Tumble Over 2 Pc In Early Trade As West Asia Crisis Escalates

Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled in early trade on Wednesday, tracking a bearish trend in Asian markets, as the conflict in West Asia widened, driving oil prices higher.

The 30-share BSE Sensex crashed 1,758.22 points or 2.19 per cent to 78,480.63 in early trade as the conflict continued to dent investors' sentiment. The 50-share NSE Nifty tanked 530.85 points or 2.13 per cent to 24,334.85.

From the Sensex pack, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Steel, InterGlobe Aviation, UltraTech Cement, Adani Ports and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the biggest laggards. Infosys, HCL Tech and Tata Consultancy Services were the gainers. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, climbed 0.87 per cent to USD 82.11 per barrel.

Asian markets were trading sharply lower. South Korea's Kospi tumbled over 10 per cent. Japan's Nikkei 225, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were also quoting significantly lower.

The US market ended in negative territory on Tuesday.The conflict in West Asia intensified with Iran continuing to pound several Gulf countries in retaliation for the joint attack against it by Israel and the US. The US and Israel have also carried out fresh strikes on Iran.