Stock Markets Today: Sensex, Nifty Erase Early Gains; FII Selling Continues
Stock Market Today: The Sensex and Nifty pared early gains and were trading lower on Monday
Published : October 12, 2026 at 10:26 AM IST
Mumbai: The Stock Market benchmark indices opened in Green, but within minutes erased all the gains to trade in the Red. Extending their previous session's sharp rally, amid easing oil prices, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 178 points to 72,627.86 in early trade and the NSE Nifty went up 76.20 points to 22,591.45. After minutes of trading, the 30-share barometer went down 147.17 points to 72,325.16, while the 50-share broader index slipped 22.75 points to 22,492.70.
Gainers from the 30 Sensex firms: Bajaj Finance, Trent, Tata Steel, NTPC, Bharat Electronics, and Mahindra & Mahindra. Laggards included ITC, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, and Bharti Airtel.
Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, declined 1.45 per cent to USD 103.1 per barrel.
South Korea's Kospi traded sharply lower, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index also quoted lower. The Hang Seng index traded in positive territory. The US markets settled higher on Friday.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 3,568.90 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.
On Friday, the 30-share Sensex jumped 879.09 points, or 1.23 per cent, to close at 72,472.33. The 50-share Nifty rallied 288.65 points, or 1.30 per cent, to end at 22,520.45.
Rupee Rebounds
The Rupee made a comeback as it recorded a jump from a record low level, gaining 91 paise to 95.80 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday, after the Reserve Bank of India stepped in with several measures to contain volatility in the currency exchange market.
The Reserve Bank on Saturday announced to include a dedicated dollar window for oil marketing companies through designated banks and higher costs for certain foreign exchange hedging transactions, to reduce dollar demand in the spot market and curb speculative positions.
Forex analysts said that these measures are expected to help the Indian currency sustain pressure from elevated crude oil prices and a strong dollar.
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