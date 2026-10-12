ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Today: Sensex, Nifty Erase Early Gains; FII Selling Continues

Mumbai: The Stock Market benchmark indices opened in Green, but within minutes erased all the gains to trade in the Red. Extending their previous session's sharp rally, amid easing oil prices, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 178 points to 72,627.86 in early trade and the NSE Nifty went up 76.20 points to 22,591.45. After minutes of trading, the 30-share barometer went down 147.17 points to 72,325.16, while the 50-share broader index slipped 22.75 points to 22,492.70.

Gainers from the 30 Sensex firms: Bajaj Finance, Trent, Tata Steel, NTPC, Bharat Electronics, and Mahindra & Mahindra. Laggards included ITC, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, and Bharti Airtel.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, declined 1.45 per cent to USD 103.1 per barrel.

South Korea's Kospi traded sharply lower, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index also quoted lower. The Hang Seng index traded in positive territory. The US markets settled higher on Friday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 3,568.90 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

On Friday, the 30-share Sensex jumped 879.09 points, or 1.23 per cent, to close at 72,472.33. The 50-share Nifty rallied 288.65 points, or 1.30 per cent, to end at 22,520.45.