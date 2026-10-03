ETV Bharat / business

Stock Market Outlook October 2026: Can Sensex, Nifty Recover? What Analysts Are Saying

New Delhi: Amid the continuous decline in Stock Markets, analysts predict the situation won't improve soon and the Indian equities could stay flat or slip further in October 2026. The BSE Sensex plunged around 4,320 points last month. The NSE Nifty 50 dropped nearly 6 per cent, or around 1,450 points. The broader index logged its eighth straight weekly decline.

According to IANS, analysts forecast global factors—such as higher US yields, a firm US dollar, rising crude oil prices, and a weakening Rupee—to act as the biggest headwinds for the markets.

Importantly, the eight weeks of decline marked the longest losing run of the benchmark index in 25 years.

FII Selling

Analysts anticipate some stability in the Indian Stock Markets, but a clean recovery is unlikely. The market experts said the upcoming festival season, government spending and the start of the corporate results season could support large banks, select manufacturers and domestic consumption‑linked stocks, but Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) are unlikely to pump huge money into the domestic market. The foreign investors offloaded equities worth around Rs 44,013 in September. Though domestic investors have been pumping in money, it can only provide a downside cushion; a sustained recovery will be difficult if foreign selling persists, experts said.

A ‘clean recovery’ over the next three months still depends on oil prices and US yields, rather than on domestic demand alone, the news agency quoted analysts as saying. On October 1, 2026, the 10-year and 30-year Treasury yields traded around 5.3% and 5.64%, respectively, both reaching levels not seen since 2002.