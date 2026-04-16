ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Climb In Early Trade Amid Hopes Of US–Iran Truce

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty climbed in early trade on Thursday as renewed optimism surrounding the progress in restarting US–Iran negotiations has helped ease immediate geopolitical concerns and driven crude oil prices lower.

A positive trend in global markets and fresh foreign fund inflows also added to the markets' optimism.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 619 points to 78,730.32 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 169.65 points to 24,400.95.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Eternal, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel and InterGlobe Aviation were the major winners.

Sun Pharma and Titan were the laggards.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.04 per cent up at USD 94.97 per barrel.