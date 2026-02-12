ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Decline In Early Trade Dragged By IT Firms, Weak US Cues

Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Thursday dragged down by heavy losses in IT stocks such as Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services amid weak cues from US markets.

Extending the previous day's decline, the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 421.66 points, or 0.50 per cent, to 83,811.98 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty fell 121.10 points, or 0.47 per cent, to 25,832.75.

Analysts said rising crude oil prices also added to the cautious sentiment among investors.

Among the Sensex constituents, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Eternal, Mahindra & Mahindra, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank, Adani Ports, IndiGo, Maruti Suzuki India and Sun Pharmaceuticals were the laggards.

On the other hand, ICICI Bank, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India, Tata Steel, NTPC, Titan, Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank and Bharti Airtel were among the gainers.

Among sectoral indices, the IT pack slumped the most, diving 3.95 per cent, while the Focussed IT index declined 3.87 per cent on the BSE.