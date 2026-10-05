Stock Markets Rebound: Sensex, Nifty Jump After Days Of Fall; List Of Gainers
Stock Market Today: The BSE Sensex and Nifty jumped on October 5, 2026 (Monday).
Published : October 5, 2026 at 9:49 AM IST|
Updated : October 5, 2026 at 10:22 AM IST
New Delhi: The Stock Market benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty made a comeback in early trade on Monday, following a drop in crude oil prices and easing concerns over further Federal Reserve tightening at its October meeting. The BSE Sensex jumped 470.77 points to 72,380.48. The NSE Nifty gained 129.25 points to 22,551.20.
After days of lull, the broader Stock Market sentiment was positive with most sectoral indices trading in the positive territory. Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Media, and Nifty Metal jumped up to 1 per cent. Nifty Realty increased 0.93 per cent, while Nifty Chemicals, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Oil & Gas rose between 0.8 per cent and 0.85 per cent.
Meanwhile, Nifty IT, Nifty Auto and Nifty Pharma traded flat. Nifty 500 Healthcare and Nifty Healthcare Index declined 0.07 per cent and 0.12 per cent, respectively.
Gainers from the BSE barometer, Bajaj Finserv, Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, and ITC. Laggards included Electronics, Sun Pharma, Infosys and Asian Paints.
"After eight weeks of declines the market appears set for a rebound in the near term. The better-than-expected results of Accenture and the appointment of Anup Bagchi as MD and CEO of HDFC Bank have the potential to lead to a turnaround in the market," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.
Meanwhile, Japan's Nikkei 225 index rose 2 per cent, while the Hang Seng index quoted marginally lower. The US markets settled in Green on Friday.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 9,484.22 crore on Thursday.
Dollar Index
The dollar index held around 102 on Monday, remaining close to its highest level since April 2025 despite weaker US labor data reducing expectations for an imminent Federal Reserve rate hike. September payrolls increased by just 29,000, well below the 90,000 forecast, while August’s gain was revised down to 133,000.
US Treasury yields eased on Monday as weaker-than-expected labor data reduced expectations for an imminent Federal Reserve rate hike. The 10-year yield fell toward 5.25%, while the 30-year yield slipped near 5.6%. September payrolls increased by only 29,000, sharply below expectations of 90,000, while August’s gain was revised to 133,000.
Gold price
Gold climbed above $4,150 an ounce on Monday, recovering from the previous session’s losses as weaker US employment data reduced pressure on the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates.
Crude oil price
Crude oil fell toward $90 per barrel on Monday as investors balanced escalating Middle East risks against steady OPEC+ production policy.
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