ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Rebound: Sensex, Nifty Jump After Days Of Fall; List Of Gainers

New Delhi: The Stock Market benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty made a comeback in early trade on Monday, following a drop in crude oil prices and easing concerns over further Federal Reserve tightening at its October meeting. The BSE Sensex jumped 470.77 points to 72,380.48. The NSE Nifty gained 129.25 points to 22,551.20.

After days of lull, the broader Stock Market sentiment was positive with most sectoral indices trading in the positive territory. Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Media, and Nifty Metal jumped up to 1 per cent. Nifty Realty increased 0.93 per cent, while Nifty Chemicals, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Oil & Gas rose between 0.8 per cent and 0.85 per cent.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT, Nifty Auto and Nifty Pharma traded flat. Nifty 500 Healthcare and Nifty Healthcare Index declined 0.07 per cent and 0.12 per cent, respectively.

Gainers from the BSE barometer, Bajaj Finserv, Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, and ITC. Laggards included Electronics, Sun Pharma, Infosys and Asian Paints.

"After eight weeks of declines the market appears set for a rebound in the near term. The better-than-expected results of Accenture and the appointment of Anup Bagchi as MD and CEO of HDFC Bank have the potential to lead to a turnaround in the market," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Meanwhile, Japan's Nikkei 225 index rose 2 per cent, while the Hang Seng index quoted marginally lower. The US markets settled in Green on Friday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 9,484.22 crore on Thursday.

Dollar Index

The dollar index held around 102 on Monday, remaining close to its highest level since April 2025 despite weaker US labor data reducing expectations for an imminent Federal Reserve rate hike. September payrolls increased by just 29,000, well below the 90,000 forecast, while August’s gain was revised down to 133,000.