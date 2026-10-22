ETV Bharat / business

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Decline As Power, Metal Stocks Drag Lower

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Thursday, dragged down by selling in power and metal stocks amid a broad sell-off across Asian markets.

Besides, elevated crude oil prices and firm US bond yields weighed on investors' sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex plunged 678.90 points, or 0.92 per cent, to 73,030.79 in the morning trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 250.90 points, or 1.10 per cent, to 22,568.10.

Among the Sensex constituents, PowerGrid, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Asian Paints, Adani Ports, NTPC, Trent, Bajaj Finserv, IndiGo and Hindustan Unilever were the major laggards.

Eternal, however, rose over 2 per cent after the parent entity of Zomato and Blinkit, on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 125 crore for the September quarter, nearly doubling from Rs 65 crore a year ago, on robust revenue growth.

Bharti Airtel, Infosys and HCL Technologies also traded higher.

"The recent market trend has been the outperformance of large-caps relative to mid-and small-caps. The broader market resilience in recent months has been more a function of liquidity than earnings," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments Ltd.

He added that the latest September AMFI data also reveals this trend of increasing preference for mid-and small-caps over large-caps. This has created a paradox of overvalued mid and small caps, particularly the latter, coexisting with attractively valued large-caps.

"This paradox cannot continue for long and will get corrected. It appears that this is happening now. This trend is likely to sustain," Vijayakumar added.

Asian markets were sharply lower, with South Korea's Kospi declining 3.12 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng benchmark falling 3 per cent, Japan's Nikkei 225 index losing 1.94 per cent and Shanghai's SSE Composite Index slipping nearly 1 per cent.