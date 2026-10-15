ETV Bharat / business

Bulls Return To Dalal Street! Stock Markets Rise as Sensex, Nifty Skyrocket; IT Stocks Rally

Mumbai: The Stock Market benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty rose sharply on Thursday led by a rally in IT stocks and easing crude oil prices. The 30-share Sensex soared 959 points to 73,740.90. The 50-share NSE Nifty jumped 285.05 points to 22,907.75.

The gainers form the BSE barometer included, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Bharti Airtel. Laggards included, Trent, Power Grid, Bharat Electronics, and Adani Ports. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 1.60 per cent lower at USD 104.4 per barrel.

"The hotter-than-expected US inflation print which spiked from 3.4 per cent in August to 3.7 per cent in September has increased the possibility of yet another rate hike by the Fed in October. This concern triggered big selling in the US market which led to a sharp correction of 1.88 per cent in the tech-heavy Nasdaq. AI stocks bore the brunt of the selling. The fear has spread to South Korea and Japan impacting their markets in early trade today," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, told PTI.

The market expert further stated that the correction in AI stocks is a positive sign for the Indian market.

"FIIs who have been selling Indian stocks and buying AI stocks will halt this trend and under favourable conditions might even reverse it. The strength in the IT stocks following the results of HCLTech and the optimism surrounding that will hold the IT index strong," Vijayakumar added.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued with selling spree and offloaded equities worth Rs 1,857.44 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

South Korea's Kospi dropped nearly 8 per cent and Japan’s 225 index was down 5.07 per cent. Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hang Seng index also quoted lower. The US stock markets settled lower on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the 30-share Sensex went down by 251.89 points to close settle at 72,781.89. The 50-share Nifty dropped 99.25 points, or 0.44 per cent, to end at 22,622.70.