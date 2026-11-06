ETV Bharat / business

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Trade Higher On Sustained FII Inflows

New Delhi: The Indian Stock Market benchmark indices opened marginally higher on Friday amid a sharp fall across global stock markets. The US Stock Markets suffered heavy losses as US technology stocks plunged. The Asian markets also traded lower. The Indian indices were trading in positive after volatile early session as Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued to infuse mobney to buy doemstic equities and relatively moderate crude oil prices instilled optimism in the equity market.

The BSE Sensex started trading at 79,413.66, up 103.65 points or 0.13 per cent. The Nifty 50 started the day at 24,538.20, gaining a marginal 1.60 points or 0.01 per cent.

Winners from the 30 Sensex firms included, Mahindra & Mahindra, which jumped over 4 per cent after the firm reported a 25 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the July-September quarter to Rs 4,587.88 crore. Other gainers included Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Titan, and HCL Tech.

Laggards included, Bajaj Finance, Bharat Electronics, Asian Paints, and Power Grid.

The global sell-off affected Indian indices as Nifty 100 declined 0.11 per cent, the Nifty Smallcap 100 went down 0.87 per cent and the Nifty Midcap 100 fell 0.54 per cent.

Commenting on the Stock Market movement, VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments, said the decline in US markets was likely to affect most global markets, but India could be among the least impacted.

"The blood bath in the US markets will impact most other markets today, but India is likely to be the least impacted. The big rout of 5.6% in Nasdaq was triggered on concerns of big slowdown in data centre spending since the Democrats are opposed to massive data centre investment. This tech rout, particularly the sharp deceleration in AI trade will turn out to be beneficial for India," the expert said.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) pumped in Rs 14,974.68 crore to buy equities on Thursday, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were trading significantly lower.