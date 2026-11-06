Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Trade Higher On Sustained FII Inflows
The BSE Sensex started trading at 79,413.66, up 103.65 points or 0.13 per cent. The Nifty 50 started the day at 24,538.20.
Published : November 6, 2026 at 9:49 AM IST|
Updated : November 6, 2026 at 10:16 AM IST
New Delhi: The Indian Stock Market benchmark indices opened marginally higher on Friday amid a sharp fall across global stock markets. The US Stock Markets suffered heavy losses as US technology stocks plunged. The Asian markets also traded lower. The Indian indices were trading in positive after volatile early session as Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued to infuse mobney to buy doemstic equities and relatively moderate crude oil prices instilled optimism in the equity market.
The BSE Sensex started trading at 79,413.66, up 103.65 points or 0.13 per cent. The Nifty 50 started the day at 24,538.20, gaining a marginal 1.60 points or 0.01 per cent.
Winners from the 30 Sensex firms included, Mahindra & Mahindra, which jumped over 4 per cent after the firm reported a 25 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the July-September quarter to Rs 4,587.88 crore. Other gainers included Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Titan, and HCL Tech.
Laggards included, Bajaj Finance, Bharat Electronics, Asian Paints, and Power Grid.
The global sell-off affected Indian indices as Nifty 100 declined 0.11 per cent, the Nifty Smallcap 100 went down 0.87 per cent and the Nifty Midcap 100 fell 0.54 per cent.
Commenting on the Stock Market movement, VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments, said the decline in US markets was likely to affect most global markets, but India could be among the least impacted.
"The blood bath in the US markets will impact most other markets today, but India is likely to be the least impacted. The big rout of 5.6% in Nasdaq was triggered on concerns of big slowdown in data centre spending since the Democrats are opposed to massive data centre investment. This tech rout, particularly the sharp deceleration in AI trade will turn out to be beneficial for India," the expert said.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) pumped in Rs 14,974.68 crore to buy equities on Thursday, according to exchange data.
In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were trading significantly lower.
On Thursday, the Sensex zoomed 2,008.61 points, or 2.60 per cent, to settle at 79,310.01. The Nifty surged 576 points, or 2.40 per cent, to end at 24,536.60.
In the past six consecutive sessions, the Sensex has surged 6,063.98 points, or 8.27 per cent, and the Nifty rallied 1,837.75 points, or 8 per cent.
"Global markets have come under significant selling pressure following a sharp overnight sell-off on Wall Street, triggered by a broad-based unwinding of AI-related trades and heavy losses in semiconductor stocks.
"The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 3.4 per cent, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite declined 4.36 per cent and 5.52 per cent, respectively, pushing the latter two benchmarks into correction territory. The weakness extended across Asian markets, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 falling more than 5 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi losing over 6 per cent, underscoring the extent of the risk-off sentiment across global equities," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.
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