ETV Bharat / business

Bull Run Ahead Of Diwali: Sensex Jumps Over Nearly 1500 points, Nifty Nears 24,400

Stock Market updates on November 5, 2026 ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex jumped 1,486.39 points to 78,787.79 on Thursday. The Nifty surged 415.75 points to 24,376.35.

Most of the shares of banking, auto, cement, financial, and realty sectors were trading in the Green. Investors pumped in money to buy Mid-cap and small-cap stocks.

Sectoral indices, including cement, auto, and financial stocks jumped over 2.50 per cent. Nifty Cement went up by 2.74%, while Nifty Financial Services and Ex-Bank surged 2.40%. Nifty Bank appreciated 1.71% to reach 56,867.80. Nifty Private Bank gained 1.89% and Nifty PSU Bank gained 1.19%, whil ethe Realty Index soared 2.24%.