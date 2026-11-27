ETV Bharat / business

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Fall; List of Top Laggards & Gainers

Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty drifted lower in early trade on Friday after a two-day rally amid profit-taking in blue-chip IT stocks and HDFC Bank.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 339 points to 83,958.53 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 73.10 points to 25,812.35.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Tech, Infosys, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Bajaj Finserv were among the major laggards.

Titan, Tata Steel, Bharat Electronics and Power Grid were among the winners.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded at USD 96.50 per barrel.

"On the commodities front, WTI crude has extended its advance toward USD 85 a barrel, with renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East adding to supply concerns," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.