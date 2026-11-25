ETV Bharat / business

Sensex Soars Over 1500 Points, Nifty Skyrockets: Why Is Stock Market Rising Today?

Stock Market updates on November 25, 2026 ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Stock Markets jumped in morning trade on Wednesday. The BSE Sensex skyrocketed 1529.85 points to 83,965.84. The Nifty jumped 457.40 points to 25,807.05. The benchmark indices jumped more than 1.50 per cent after getting relentless support from foreign fund inflows, lower crude oil prices and buying in blue-chip bank stocks..

Nifty 100 jumped 1.38 per cent

Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 climbed gained 0.89 per cent and 0.48 per cent, respectively.

Nifty IT gained 2.39 per cent

Nifty Private Bank went up 2.27 per cent

Nifty FMCG rose 0.96 per cent

Nifty Pharma appreciated 0.98 per cent

Nifty PSU Bank went up 0.68 per cent

The Nifty Auto advanced up 0.19 per cent Sensex pack gainers: HDFC Bank jumped 3.54 per cent, Infosys went up 3.43 per cent, ICICI Bank gained 3.19 per cent, Bajaj Finance climbed 2.65 per cent, Axis Bank strengthened 2.13 per cent and Bajaj Finserv appreciated 2.09 per cent.

Laggards from the BSE barometer: Mahindra & Mahindra, Titan, Power Grid, and Tata Steel. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 1.42 per cent lower at USD 90.12 per barrel. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) purchased equities worth Rs 5,672.99 crore on Monday, according to exchange data. Commenting on the upward movement, V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments, said global equity markets were witnessing heightened volatility, largely driven by fluctuations in the AI trade. The stock marker expert appealed to domestic investors to not fall for the sharp rise and focus on fundamentals of the companies while buying shares, adding that the Indian market remained resilient. "There is heightened volatility in global equity markets caused mainly by the swings in AI trade. When the Nasdaq goes down other AI markets like South Korea, Taiwan and Japan, too, go down; when Nasdaq bounces back, these AI trade-dominated markets, too, bounce back. The derivatives trade is aggravating the down moves and up moves in the market, as happened in India last Monday," he said.