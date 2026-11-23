ETV Bharat / business

Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Decline; List of Top Laggards

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty drifted lower in early trade on Monday amid a sharp sell-off in global markets and profit taking after a two day rally.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 243.95 points to 83,675.76 in early trade despite a positive beginning. Similarly, the 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 110.10 points to 25,672.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and InterGlobe Aviation were among the major laggards.

Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and HCL Tech were among the winners.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi tumbled 3.5 per cent. Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were also quoting lower.

The US equity markets ended significantly lower on Friday. The Nasdaq Composite tanked 5.28 per cent, S&P 500 was down 3.70 per cent and Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 1.93 per cent.

"Indian equity markets are likely to see a volatile session, with weak global cues weighing on sentiment after a sharp technology-led sell-off in US markets reignited concerns over AI valuations, global risk appetite and the sustainability of the recent rally. Indian equities have displayed relative resilience in recent sessions, absorbing weak global cues amid improving foreign flows, lower crude prices and a stabilising rupee," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, .