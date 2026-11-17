ETV Bharat / business

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Advance On FII inflows, Decline In Crude Oil Prices

Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty were trading higher in early session on Tuesday, helped by steady foreign fund inflows and cooling crude oil prices.

The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 108.83 points to 82,184.33 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty was up 31.90 points at 25,325.75.

The Sensex later quoted 248.98 points higher at 82,353.77, and the Nifty traded 64.45 points up at 25,354.20.

From the Sensex pack, InterGlobe Aviation, Maruti Suzuki, Adani Ports, Mahindra & Mahindra, Axis Bank and State Bank of India were among the major winners.

Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Power Grid and NTPC were among the laggards.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.88 per cent lower at USD 91.65 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 4,864.68 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.