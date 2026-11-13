Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Decline After 3-Day Rally Amid Profit Booking, High Inflation Figures
Stock Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined amid profit booking, high retail inflation and anticipation of a repo rate hike by the RBI.
Published : November 13, 2026 at 10:23 AM IST
New Delhi: The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty declined on Friday after a three-day rally. The Stock Market benchmark indices dropped amid profit booking, anticipation of a repo rate hike by the RBI in December 2026 and retail inflation surging to 6.09 per cent in October.
The 30-share Sensex went down by 156.35 points to 81,754.66, while Nifty slipped 86.15 points to 25,213.20.
Major laggards from the BSE barometer: InterGlobe Aviation, Trent, Bharat Electronics, Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra & Mahindra, and HDFC Bank. Gainers from the pack included HCL Tech, Hindustan Unilever, Tech Mahindra, and Sun Pharma.
Sectoral indices such as Nifty Realty, Nifty Chemicals, Nifty Auto, Nifty Cement, Nifty Oil & Gas, Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Consumer Durables and Nifty PSU Bank traded lower.
On Thursday, the government released the Retail inflation figures for October 2026. Retail inflation soared to 6.09 per cent in the previous month, breaching the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance limit for the first time in two years and prompting economists to anticipate a policy rate hike by the central bank next month.
The consumer price index (CPI) based retail inflation jumped to 5.54 per cent in September, as a sustained uptick in food & beverages (F&B), restaurant services and transport inflation played a key role in pushing up the October headline number.
"India's retail inflation rose to 6.09 per cent in October from 5.54 per cent in September, its highest level in two years and above the RBI’s 6 per cent upper tolerance limit, with food inflation climbing to 8.94 per cent. The data keeps the rate outlook hawkish ahead of the RBI's December 4 policy meeting and leaves the market vulnerable to consolidation after its sharp recovery," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued to infuse money to buy equities in the Indian Stock Market. Data from the exchanges showed that foreign investors purchased equities worth Rs 7,830.60 crore on Thursday.
Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.44 per cent lower at USD 95.40 per barrel.
In Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng and South Korea's Kospi traded lower, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Japan's Nikkei 225 index traded in Green. The US equity markets settled lower on Thursday. Wall Street ended lower with the S&P 500 down 0.35 per cent and the Nasdaq down 0.39 per cent.
On November 12, 2026, the 30-share Sensex gained 31.61 points to close at 81,911.01. The 50-share Nifty advanced 44.30 points to settle at 25,299.35.
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