ETV Bharat / business

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Decline After 3-Day Rally Amid Profit Booking, High Inflation Figures

New Delhi: The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty declined on Friday after a three-day rally. The Stock Market benchmark indices dropped amid profit booking, anticipation of a repo rate hike by the RBI in December 2026 and retail inflation surging to 6.09 per cent in October.

The 30-share Sensex went down by 156.35 points to 81,754.66, while Nifty slipped 86.15 points to 25,213.20.

Major laggards from the BSE barometer: InterGlobe Aviation, Trent, Bharat Electronics, Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra & Mahindra, and HDFC Bank. Gainers from the pack included HCL Tech, Hindustan Unilever, Tech Mahindra, and Sun Pharma.

Sectoral indices such as Nifty Realty, Nifty Chemicals, Nifty Auto, Nifty Cement, Nifty Oil & Gas, Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Consumer Durables and Nifty PSU Bank traded lower.

On Thursday, the government released the Retail inflation figures for October 2026. Retail inflation soared to 6.09 per cent in the previous month, breaching the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance limit for the first time in two years and prompting economists to anticipate a policy rate hike by the central bank next month.

The consumer price index (CPI) based retail inflation jumped to 5.54 per cent in September, as a sustained uptick in food & beverages (F&B), restaurant services and transport inflation played a key role in pushing up the October headline number.