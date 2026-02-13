ETV Bharat / business

Markets Tank Over 1 Per Cent In Early Trade; IT Stocks Lead The Fall

Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled over 1 per cent in early trade on Friday, led by steep losses in IT stocks amid weak global cues and persistent concerns over artificial intelligence-led disruptions, which weighed on investor sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 883.4 points, or 1.05 per cent, to 82,791.52 in early deals. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 262.60 points, or 1.02 per cent, to 25,544.60.

Technology stocks extend the brunt of the selling pressure from the previous session. Heavyweights such as Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra were the major laggards on the Sensex.

Eternal, Hindustan Unilever, Adani Ports, Trent, Tata Steel, Reliance Industries, IndiGo, Larsen & Toubro, UltraTech Cement and NTPC were also trading in the red territory.

Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank and Bharti Airtel were the only gainers.

The BSE SmallCap Select Index dropped 1.93 per cent, while the MidCap Select Index fell 1.40 per cent.

"Markets have fallen into a turbulent phase, which will cause some panic among investors even while offering opportunities. The sell-off in AI stocks in US markets was expected, but the timing and extent of the sell-off were not known.

"For the Indian market, this correction in AI stocks is a positive, because last year's global rally was primarily an AI trade in which India, an AI laggard, couldn't participate. So the unwinding of the AI trade, if it persists, is a positive from the Indian perspective," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.