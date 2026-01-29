ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Decline In Early Trade After 2-Day Rally

Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Thursday after a two-day rally as investors turned cautious ahead of the Union Budget presentation on Sunday.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 343.67 points to 82,001.01 during initial trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty edged lower by 94.2 points to 25,248.55. From the 30-Sensex firms, Maruti declined nearly 3 per cent after its December quarter earnings failed to cheer investors.

Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday posted 4 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,879 crore for the December quarter FY26, hit by one-time provision of Rs 594 crore on account of the new Labour Codes. Asian Paints, Titan, Tata Consultancy Services, Hindustan Unilever and Mahindra & Mahindra were also among the laggards.

However, Larsen & Toubro climbed over 3 per cent after its consolidated revenue from operations in the October-December quarter rose by 10 per cent to Rs 71,450 crore, over Rs 64,668 crore in the year-ago period. Tata Steel, NTPC, Power Grid and State Bank of India were also among the gainers.