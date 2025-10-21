ETV Bharat / business

Sensex, Nifty End With Modest Gains In Special Muhurat Trading Session

Mumbai: Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty ended marginally higher in the special one-hour Muhurat trading session on Tuesday, marking the beginning of the new Samvat Year 2082 on a positive note amid firm global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 62.97 points or 0.07 per cent to close at 84,426.34. During the symbolic session, the benchmark hit a high of 84,665.44 and a low of 84,286.40.

The broader NSE Nifty went up by 25.45 points, or 0.10 per cent, to close at 25,868.60. As many as 25 Nifty stocks ended lower while 24 shares closed with gains and one remain unchanged.

Stock exchanges BSE and NSE conducted a special Muhurat trading session from 1345 hrs to 1445 hrs on Tuesday to mark the beginning of the new Samvat Year 2082, and the opening of new accounting books for traders and investors.

In the last Samvat 2081 which ended on Monday the BSE Sensex jumped 4,974.31 points or 6.26 per cent and the Nifty climbed 1,637.8 points or 6.76 per cent. Muhurat trading is a one-hour symbolic trading session conducted by stock exchanges on the occasion of Diwali, marking the start of the new Samvat year and new books of accounts by traders.