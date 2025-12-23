ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Decline In Early Trade After Two Days Of Rally

BSE building in Mumbai ( File/IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Tuesday after two days of a sharp rally, dragged by IT stocks. The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 116.57 points to 85,450.91 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined by 27.15 points to 26,145.25. Market experts said that trading volumes are expected to remain subdued amid the holiday-shortened week.