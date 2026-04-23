ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Slump In Early Trade As Crude Oil Prices Jump Over USD 100 Per Barrel Mark

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled in early trade on Thursday as crude oil prices once again breached the USD 100 per barrel mark amid stalled US–Iran negotiations. Foreign fund outflows and weak trends in Asian equities also dragged the markets lower.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 532.83 points to 77,983.66 in opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 175.75 points to 24,202.35.

"Oil markets remain a key concern, with Brent crude once again breaching the USD 100 mark and trading in the USD 100–106 per barrel range. The move reflects stalled US–Iran negotiations and the continuation of blockades on Iranian ports, raising concerns over potential disruptions to global supply," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Tech Mahindra, Eternal, InterGlobe Aviation, Mahindra & Mahindra, Asian Paints and Infosys were among the major laggards. Sun Pharma and Power Grid were the only winners. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 1.36 per cent higher at USD 103.3 per barrel.