ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Fall In Early Trade Dragged By IT Firms

Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Wednesday after a three-day rally, dragged by heavy selling in IT stocks. Foreign fund outflows and fears of the possibility of prolonged instability in West Asia also dented the markets' sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 494.12 points to 78,779.21 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 142.2 points to 24,434.40. From the 30-Sensex firms, HCL Tech tumbled nearly 9 per cent after its March quarter earnings failed to cheer investors.

HCL Tech on Tuesday reported a 4.20 per cent on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,488 crore for the March quarter of FY26, even as the management flagged a highly volatile demand environment shadowed by tariffs and softened discretionary spends, giving a FY27 growth guidance of 1-4 per cent. Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, ICICI Bank and Asian Paints were also among the major laggards.

NTPC, Hindustan Unilever, Trent and Tata Steel were among the winners. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.40 per cent lower at USD 98.09 per barrel.