ETV Bharat / business

Stock Market Holiday For Ambedkar Jayanti 2026: NSE, BSE And MCX Open Or Closed On April 14?

In the commodities segment, the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) also remained shut in the morning session. However, it will resume trading in the evening session between 5 pm and 11:30 pm.

Today is the second trading holiday in the current financial year (FY27) and in April. Both bourses, NSE and BSE, suspended trading across equity, equity derivatives and currency segments for the day.

The Indian stock market (NSE and BSE) is closed today, Tuesday, April 14, 2026, for Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti 2026. Trading in equity, equity derivatives, and currency derivatives is suspended. It is a holiday-shortened week, so regular trading resumes on Wednesday, April 15.

Meanwhile, the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) remained closed for both morning and evening sessions. Trading across the exchanges will resume on Wednesday (April 15).

In the previous session, the domestic benchmark indices ended in the negative territory, with the 30-scrip basket declining 0.91 per cent to close at 76,847, while the 50-share index fell 0.86 per cent to settle at 23,842.

As per the 2026 holiday calendar, the next stock market holiday will be observed on May 1 for Maharashtra Day, followed by a closure on May 28 on account of Eid al-Adha (Bakri Eid).

Earlier this year, markets remained shut on multiple occasions, including for Holi, Ram Navami and Mahavir Jayanti in March. Separately, the government declared April 14 as a public holiday for all central government offices to mark Ambedkar Jayanti.

Meanwhile, global markets traded in the green. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and South Korea’s KOSPI were trading over 2 per cent, 0.5 per cent and 3 per cent higher, respectively. In the US, both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq settled over 1 per cent higher. In contrast, Brent crude futures were trading about 1 per cent lower at $98.27 per barrel at 9 am, while US WTI crude declined nearly 2 per cent to $97.24.