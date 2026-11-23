Stock Market Crash: Why Sensex And Nifty Are Falling Today?
Stock Market crash: The Sensex plummeted over 1200 points and Nifty declined 381 points as investors resorted to profit booking.
Published : November 23, 2026 at 2:30 PM IST|
Updated : November 23, 2026 at 2:42 PM IST
New Delhi: The Indian stock market benchmark indices - BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty recorded a sharp decline on Monday. The 30-share Sensex plugged 1266.83 points to 82,652 and the Nifty50 went down by 381.40 points to 25,419 at the time of writing thai article. The fall came after a strong run in recent weeks.
The huge fall in the Stock Market was attributed to profit booking. As the indices neared their previous peaks, several investors opted to book profits rather than wait for more rally.
Banking stocks such as Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Canara Bank and Bank of Baroda declined as investors offloaded their stakes. After having a dream run, the Bank Nifty dropped today. The decline in the bank stocks impacted the broader market.
The downfall of Rupee against US Dollar also added to the decline in the market. The Rupee went down 23 paise to 92.85 against the US dollar, tracking a selling trend in domestic equity markets. The Indian currency received early benefits because of the easing crude oil prices, but it soon came under pressure due to a firm American currency, forex traders said.
Metal stocks also rumbled, as the sectoral index recorded a crash of 2.4%. The metal stocks were in negative territory due to weakness in global metal prices and a stronger US dollar weighed on the segment. There is a huge anticipation of US announcing interest-rate hikes.
Also, the November monthly Futures and Options (F&O) expiry is scheduled for Monday because stock exchanges would observe a holiday on November 24 for Guru Nanak Jayanti.
It may also be noted that the recent rally in the stock market was limited to some segments such as banks and financials. Thus, profit booking in these shares adversely impacted the market.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) pumped in about Rs 1,11,950 crore till November 20, 2026. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained the net sellers as their sold equities worth around Rs 61,787 crore during the same period.
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