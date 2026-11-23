ETV Bharat / business

Stock Market Crash: Why Sensex And Nifty Are Falling Today?

New Delhi: The Indian stock market benchmark indices - BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty recorded a sharp decline on Monday. The 30-share Sensex plugged 1266.83 points to 82,652 and the Nifty50 went down by 381.40 points to 25,419 at the time of writing thai article. The fall came after a strong run in recent weeks.

The huge fall in the Stock Market was attributed to profit booking. As the indices neared their previous peaks, several investors opted to book profits rather than wait for more rally.

Banking stocks such as Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Canara Bank and Bank of Baroda declined as investors offloaded their stakes. After having a dream run, the Bank Nifty dropped today. The decline in the bank stocks impacted the broader market.

The downfall of Rupee against US Dollar also added to the decline in the market. The Rupee went down 23 paise to 92.85 against the US dollar, tracking a selling trend in domestic equity markets. The Indian currency received early benefits because of the easing crude oil prices, but it soon came under pressure due to a firm American currency, forex traders said.

Metal stocks also rumbled, as the sectoral index recorded a crash of 2.4%. The metal stocks were in negative territory due to weakness in global metal prices and a stronger US dollar weighed on the segment. There is a huge anticipation of US announcing interest-rate hikes.