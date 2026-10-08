ETV Bharat / business

Stock Market Crash: Why Did Sensex Plunge Nearly 1,000 Pts & Nifty Cracked Below 22,300

New Delhi: A day after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised the repo rate by 25 basis points, the Indian stock market plunged on Thursday. At the time of writing this article, the BSE Sensex plummeted 984.6 points to 71,656.78, while NSE Nifty went down by 339.65 points to 22,263.40.

The stocks of Power Grid, Reliance Industries (RIL), ITC, and Adani Ports declined up to 4 per cent. However, despite the fall, Titan and IT stocks were seen in Green.

Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices dropped up to 2%. Nifty Metal declined 3%, Nifty Realty and Nifty Oil & Gas slumped around 2% each.

RBI’s Repo Rate Hike

The domestic stock market was heavily impacted by RBI’s announcement of its first rate hike in nearly four years. Importantly, the RBI changed its stance from ‘neutral’ to ‘calibrated tightening’ amid challenging global geopolitical background was the more important takeaway.

Global brokerage firm Jefferies has estimated RBI to hike interest rates by around 100 basis points in the ongoing cycle. BofA Securities also expects the RBI to increase interest rates by a total of 100 basis points through the first half of 2027. SBI Research has predicted the RBI to increase the Repo Rate by 25 basis points in the December MPC meeting.

Global bond selloff

The dollar benefited from surging Treasury yields, with long-term US bond yields reaching their highest levels in more than two decades as the global bond selloff continued.

Fed officials have increasingly signaled a less hawkish stance following softer-than-expected PCE inflation and jobs data released last week. Markets are pricing in nearly an 80% chance that the Fed will keep rates unchanged this month. Investors also monitored bond markets after a recent selloff driven by persistent inflation, rising fiscal risks and elevated AI-related debt issuance.