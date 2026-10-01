ETV Bharat / business

Blood Bath on Dalal Street As Bears Take Over: Why Did Sensex, Nifty plunge today?

New Delhi: The Indian Stock Market plummeted on Thursday as Sensex nosedived over 1000 points and the Nifty plunged over 350 points. At around 2:10 pm, the BSE barometer was down 1009.30 points at 71,470.99, while the broader Nifty declined to 22,269.40, down 351.05 points or 1.55 percent.

The Nifty sectoral indices recorded a huge drop. However, the IT sector was doing fine while Dalal Street turned Red. The Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Midcap 100 dropped 2.06 percent and 1.93 percent, respectively. The IT index rose 0.9 percent.

FII Selling

Relentless selling by Foreign Institutional Investors impacted the sentiments in the domestic market. The FIIs sold equities worth Rs 10,100 crore on September 30, against the backdrop of elevated US Treasury yields.

"The sustained FII selling became intense during the last two trading days when the FIIs sold equity for a total of Rs 20,128 crore. With the US 10-year bond yield rising further to 5.3 per cent, FIIs may continue to sell. An apparent contradiction in the FII activity is that even while selling through the exchanges, they have been consistently investing through the primary market and also buying expensive mid and smallcaps," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, told PTI.

The rise in crude oil prices also added to the rout. Brent crude prices rose 2 percent to 99.7 a barrel.

The Indian rupee weakened against the US Dollar today. The Indian currency fell 0.16 percent to 95.9850 per dollar.