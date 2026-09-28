ETV Bharat / business

Stock Market Crash: Investors Lose Rs 6 lakh Crore; Why Did Sensex, Nifty Plunge?

New Delhi: The BSE Sensex plunged over 950 points to 72,942.59 at around 12:45 pm on September 28, 2026, Monday. The NSE Nifty dropped 300 points to 22,840.05. BSE's total market capitalisation declined over Rs 480 lakh crore, wiping out over Rs 6 lakh crore in market value.

Why Did the Stock Market Crash?

The decline in the market resulted in all 30 constituents of the BSE barometer trading in the Red. The shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finance went down nearly 2 per cent each. Other laggards included ICICI Bank, Titan, BEL, M&M, L&T, Bajaj Finserv, Hindustan Unilever, Eternal.

Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Midcap 100 indices slumped over 1% each. India VIX was recorded at 13.80 percent at around 12:55 pm.

The Stock Market declined as WTI Crude oil jumped above $93 per barrel and Brent above $106 today, recovering some previous losses after President Donald Trump rejected Iran’s latest proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, raising concerns that restoring oil flows through the critical waterway could face further delays.

Tensions remained elevated in the Middle East as Saudi Arabia intercepted Houthi drones heading toward Riyadh and a missile targeting Khamis Mushait.

Bond yields jumped to fresh multi-year highs, leading to pressure on equity markets. The yield on benchmark US 10-year Treasury notes went up further above 5.2%, highest since 2004.

The Rupee went down 20 paise to 95.95 against the US dollar today, as the greenback strengthened further and foreign fund outflows continued unabated amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.