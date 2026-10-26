ETV Bharat / business

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Snap 4-Day Losing Streak; List Of Gainers

New Delhi: The Stock Market benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty snapped their four-day losing streak on Monday. The Sensex and Nifty surged on value buying and a rally in metal, telecommunication and healthcare shares.

After declining in the morning trade, the 30-share Sensex settled 482.92 points higher at 73,606.75. Intraday, the BSE barometer touched a high of 73,606.75 and a low of 72,514.57, a range of 1,092.18 points.

The broader Nifty soared 153.20 points, or 0.68 per cent, to finish at 22,753.20.

Gainers from the Sensex pack included Trent, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, InterGlobe Aviation, ITC, Adani Ports, Eternal, and Kotak Mahindra Bank. Laggards included Maruti, HCL Tech, Power Grid, Bajaj Finance, and HDFC Bank.

"Indian equities recovered from early losses, supported by value buying and strength in metal, power and healthcare. However, elevated crude prices, geopolitical uncertainty and caution ahead of the Fed, ECB (European Central Bank) and BoJ (Bank of Japan) policy decisions kept sentiment measured.

"Mid and smallcaps also witnessed some recovery after last week’s sharp correction, although investors remained selective, favouring earnings visibility and valuation comfort," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, went down 1.60 per cent to USD 114.8 per barrel.

In Asian markets, Japan's 225 index and South Korea's Kospi settled lower, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hang Seng index ended in Green.