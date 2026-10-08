ETV Bharat / business

Steel Sector Continues Strong Show In H1 2026-27 But The Boom Has Upsides And Downsides

New Delhi : India's domestic steel sector continued to demonstrate steady growth in the first half of the current financial year, according to data from the Steel Ministry. According to preliminary estimates released by the Joint Plant Committee of the Ministry of Steel, both production and consumption of steel showed growth over the year ago period.

India is now the world's second biggest steel producer, second only to China. While the Indian market -- both in consumption and production terms -- has been growing, China's domestic consumption and production have declined, as its frenetic infrastructure boom is now nearly over, while the real estate and construction sectors have been facing headwinds. In absolute terms, though, China's steel sector is nearly five times bigger than India's.

On the production front, in FY2025-26, India produced 168.4 million tonnes (Mt) of crude steel (up 10.7 percent) and 160.9 Mt of finished steel (9.7 percent increase from the corresponding period of last year.) With 117.4 million tonnes of capacity, the top seven producers were SAIL, RINL, NSL, TSL Group, AM/NS, JSL (JSPL), and JSW Group. Between April and September this year, they produced 47.7 Mt of crude steel, 44.8 Mt of hot metal, and 44.1 Mt of finished steel. The remaining producers contributed 37.4 Mt of crude steel, 3.5 Mt of hot metal, and 37.7 Mt of finished steel annually, with a capacity of 105.4 Mt.

Category Apr–Sep 2026 (Mt) Apr–Sep 2025 (Mt) CPLY % Growth Crude Steel 85.1 82.7 +2.9% Hot Metal 48.3 47.2 +2.5% Finished Steel 81.8 78.8 +3.7%

This growth in production has been spurred by rising domestic demand, as India's infrastructure and construction sectures picked up pace. India's finished steel consumption jumped 7.5 percent to 84.9 million tonnes between April and September 2026, while crude steel output rose 2.9 percent to 85.1 million tons. The pace of consumption is also rising. The amount of finished steel consumed in September, for instance, rose by 8 percent to 14.4million tonness from 13.3 million tonnes during the same month last year.

However, China's slowdown, combined with rising demand at home, have resulted in a flood of cheap Chinese imports into the Indian market. India's imports of finished steel jumped a whopping 40 percent in the first six months of the current fiscal, compared to the year ago period.

Finished Steel Imports & Exports (April–September)

Indicator Unit Apr–Sep 2026 Apr–Sep 2025 CPLY % Growth Imports (Quantity) '000 tonnes 4,141.8 3,344.8 +23.8% Imports (Value) ₹ Crore 43,690.1 31,205.4 +40.0% Exports (Quantity) '000 tonnes 3,547.8 2,810.2 +26.2% Exports (Value) ₹ Crore 28,263.7 21,931.5 +28.9%

The demand surge is not expected to taper off anytime soon. The per capita consumption of steel in India is less that 100 kg per annum, less than half the global average of 219 kg per annu. Developed economies average 300-350 kg per capita per year, while at one stage, China's per capita consumption had peaked at 600 kg per year.

This robust consumption scenario has spurred rapid capacity creation in India, with the 2030 installed capacity targetted to reach 300 million tonnes per annum. But the rising production has brought with it increased dependence on imports for a critical input for the steel sector -- coking coal.

India currently consumes around 175 million tonnes of coking coal per year, but domestic production accounts for only around 20 million tonnes. According to trade analysts, imports of coking coal and pulverised coal fuel will rise to 120 million tonnes per year by 2030.

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