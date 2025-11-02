ETV Bharat / business

Steel Makers Seek More Govt Measures To Curb Rising Imports

New Delhi: Steel makers have urged the government to take more measures to check rising imports from a select group of countries, including China, which has produced 746.3 MT of crude steel in the January-September period, over six-fold of the domestic output.

As per the global body World Steel Association (Worldsteel), India has produced 122.4 MT of crude steel in January-September. In September alone, China produced 73.5 MT of crude steel, over 5-fold higher than 13.6 MT of domestic production. As per market data, stainless steel is also unable to reach 100 per cent capacity utilisation of the total installed capacity of 7.5 million tonnes. It remains around 60 per cent only due to the impact of imports.

The government has taken several measures to curb imports to protect the competitiveness of the domestic steel industry. Over the past few years, the Ministry of Steel has come up with more than 100 quality control orders (QCOs) which prevent non-BIS-compliant steel products from entering the Indian market.

The QCO of June this year had put restrictions on even the import of inputs of certain steel products. "The validity of QCOs can be extended to avoid substandard and cheap materials from entering the country," an industry player said.

The government can come up with more similar measures to protect the domestic industry, both steel and stainless steel, which looks to make crores of investment to increase capacity to meet future demand in line with the Atmanirbhar initiative of the government, said the industry player.

In March, the commerce ministry's investigation arm, DGTR, had recommended the imposition of a 12 per cent provisional safeguard duty for 200 days on certain steel products with an aim to protect domestic players from a surge in imports.