Staff Cuts, Non-Tariff Barriers Pose India FTA Delivery Risks, Warns UK Parliament Panel

London: Billions of pounds of tariff savings from Britain's free trade agreement with India could be jeopardised by deep cuts to UK export support staff helping firms use the deal in practice, an influential Parliament panel cautioned in a report on Wednesday. The House of Commons Business and Trade Committee, with a remit to scrutinise the country's trade deals, released its analysis as the government tables the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) in Parliament for ratification.

It finds that initial duty savings for UK exporters to India could total 400 million pounds a year, potentially rising up to 3.2 billion pounds after 10 years as export volumes increase.

“This is the biggest free trade deal since Brexit with the potential to deliver billions in tariff savings for UK exporters, boosting growth and creating new jobs," said committee chair Liam Byrne.

“But Parliament is being asked to ratify a deal promising billions in tariff savings while the government is simultaneously cutting nearly 40 per cent of the export staff needed to help exporters make the most of this new bargain. That is a serious delivery risk," he said.

"Ratification is only the start of turning a promise on paper into the prize of new profits. So, ministers must now table a clear plan backed with real resources to make access on paper into exports in practice," the Labour MP added.

The cross-party committee's report calls on the Prime Minister Keir Starmer government to take an active role in driving implementation of the CETA by supporting exporters, monitoring how the deal is being used and intervening to resolve barriers as they emerge, including through effective trade remedies. It flags India's "sprawling administrative system and complex and evolving red tape" that would make potential gains from the pact difficult to realise.