ETV Bharat / business

SpiceJet Seeks More Time From Delhi HC To Pay Rs 50 Crore In Dispute With Kal Airways

New Delhi: SpiceJet and its promoter Ajay Singh on Monday urged the Delhi High Court to grant more time to deposit Rs 50 crore with the court registry in connection with a legal dispute with media baron Kalanithi Maran and Kal Airways.

Justice Subramonium Prasad, before whom the application came up for hearing, listed it for September 21, the date when the main matter is already fixed. SpiceJet’s counsel submitted that the airline received the first tranche of emergency credit support from the Central government in June and the funds were used for its operations.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing SpiceJet, said the company was expecting a second tranche from the government of India but it has not yet materialised.

“I could have paid Rs 50 crore as per the undertaking given to the court, but the second tranche has not materialised as yet. My only request to the court is that the matter was kept for September 21 to test the bona fides of whether this first instalment is paid. It was payable by August 27. Kindly grant an extension of four weeks from August 27 for depositing the first tranche of Rs 50 crore,” the counsel submitted.

To this, the judge said he was not passing any orders as of today and listed the application for September 21.

The high court had earlier directed SpiceJet and Singh to deposit around Rs 144 crore in the case arising from an arbitral award against them in their dispute with Maran.

On July 13, SpiceJet had assured the court that it would deposit Rs 50 crore in 45 days with the court registry and the remaining Rs 94.50 crore would also be deposited in the next 90 days.

The cash-strapped airline, in its fresh application, urged the court to also extend the timeline for depositing the subsequent tranche of Rs 94.50 crore by 45 days from the expiry of the extended period granted for depositing the first tranche.