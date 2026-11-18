ETV Bharat / business

SpiceJet Board Approves Rs 5,500-Cr Fund Raising Proposal; Stock Rises 4.95%

Budget airline SpiceJet says its board approved proposal to raise up to Rs 5,500 ( ANI )

New Delhi: Struggling SpiceJet's board on Wednesday approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 5,500 crore to shore up its financial position.

The airline has been facing multiple headwinds, including financial and operational woes.

At its meeting on Wednesday, the airline's board was apprised of investment discussions with potential new investors.

The board has cleared the proposal to raise up to Rs 5,500 crore to strengthen the airline's financial position, rebuild capacity and drive its revival, according to a statement.

Further, the board has directed the management to work towards closing it expeditiously.

Shares of SpiceJet rose 4.95 per cent to close at Rs 9.97 apiece on the BSE.

"The proposed fundraise may be undertaken through a combination of equity and other permitted instruments and will be subject to the requisite approvals," the statement said.

Besides, the board has approved increasing the company's authorised share capital from Rs 2,000 crore to Rs 7,500 crore, subject to the necessary shareholder and regulatory approvals.