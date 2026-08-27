ETV Bharat / business

S&P Affirms India's 'BBB' Sovereign Rating; Cites Dynamic Economy, Policy Stability

New Delhi: S&P Global Ratings on Thursday retained India's sovereign rating at 'BBB' with a stable outlook, saying India is a dynamic and fast-growing economy with policy stability and high infrastructure investment.

In August last year, the US-based rating agency upgraded India's long-term sovereign credit rating after a gap of 18 years to 'BBB', from 'BBB-'.

Public investment and consumer momentum will underpin "solid" growth prospects for India in the next 2-3 years, S&P said, adding that it expects policy continuity, which would support further economic reforms and fiscal consolidation.

It also said that although there is a coalition government at the Centre, the BJP retaining a healthy majority in the Lok Sabha supports the government's efforts to implement economic reforms.

"The sovereign credit ratings on India are anchored by a dynamic and fast-growing economy, strong external balance sheet, and stable institutions that support policy predictability," S&P said while affirming its 'BBB' long-term and 'A-2' short-term unsolicited sovereign credit ratings on India.

The outlook on the long-term rating is stable.

The 'BBB' is the investment-grade rating, meaning the country has adequate capacity to meet its financial commitments, but is more sensitive to adverse economic conditions compared to higher-rated sovereigns.

S&P said high energy prices and challenging agricultural conditions will marginally slow India's growth this year, but economic fundamentals are expected to remain sound and support robust growth over the next two to three years.

Counter-balancing India's strengths are the government's weak fiscal performance and burdensome debt stock, as well as low GDP per capita, the US-based agency said.

The stable outlook reflects S&P's view that continued policy stability and high infrastructure investment will support India's long-term growth prospects.