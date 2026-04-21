ETV Bharat / business

South Korean Tech Giant NAVER Corp, TCS Ink MoU

President of South Korea, Lee Jae Myung speaks at India–Korea Business Forum at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi on Monday. Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal also present. ( ANI )

New Delhi: South Korean tech giant NAVER Corp and India's largest IT company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), on Monday inked a Memorandum of Understanding, one of 16 agreements signed at the India-Korea Business Forum to deepen bilateral cooperation. NAVER's mapping and search solutions are currently developed, operated, and supported in-house by its teams in Korea.

According to TCS sources, under this collaboration, the Tata Group company will extend its existing IT services capability by setting up a delivery centre in India, which will function as a dedicated extension of NAVER's Korea-based teams. NAVER will retain full ownership of the platforms, products, and intellectual property.

TCS will enable market research support for the Indian market for potential go-to-market strategy development, the source said. The MoU was signed between NAVER CEO Choi Soo Yeon and TCS President - India market, Ujjwal Mathur.

NAVER Corp. is a global ICT company, behind South Korea's leading search portal 'NAVER' and has business portfolios encompassing commerce, Fintech, content, community, and MAP services.