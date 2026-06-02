South Korea Overtakes India As Sixth Largest Global Stock Market
The takeover comes a week after Taiwan edged past India as the fifth largest stock market.
Published : June 2, 2026 at 3:57 PM IST
New Delhi: In a setback to the Indian economy, South Korea on Tuesday edged past India to secure the sixth spot in terms of global market capitalisation, reports said. India has effectively slipped to the seventh spot after Taiwan overtook it last week.
According to reports, South Korea's mcap stood at $5.04 trillion as of June 2, 2026, surpassing India's $4.84 trillion. The market capitalisation of Taiwan, which overtook India last week, stands at $5.15 trillion, ranked fifth globally, with South Korea at sixth.
Data compiled by the Bloomberg show that the total market capitalization of Korea-listed companies has soared 86% this year to $5 trillion, while India’s has declined to $4.8 trillion. According to the Bloomberg data, Samsung Electronics Co. and SK Hynix Inc., newly minted members of the $1 trillion valuation club, have powered Korea’s equity surge.
The major gains by South Korea and Taiwan are being attributed to the AI and semiconductor boom, with TSMC, Samsung, and SK Hynix reporting massive earnings growth. Reports said that semiconductors and high-bandwidth memory that form the critical components powering AI data centres account for nearly 60 percent of market capitalisation in both markets, cementing South Korea and Taiwan at the centre of the global AI value chain.
The India overtake by South Korea comes after the latter vaulted past Canada and other European countries this year only.
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