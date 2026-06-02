ETV Bharat / business

South Korea Overtakes India As Sixth Largest Global Stock Market

New Delhi: In a setback to the Indian economy, South Korea on Tuesday edged past India to secure the sixth spot in terms of global market capitalisation, reports said. India has effectively slipped to the seventh spot after Taiwan overtook it last week.

According to reports, South Korea's mcap stood at $5.04 trillion as of June 2, 2026, surpassing India's $4.84 trillion. The market capitalisation of Taiwan, which overtook India last week, stands at $5.15 trillion, ranked fifth globally, with South Korea at sixth.

Data compiled by the Bloomberg show that the total market capitalization of Korea-listed companies has soared 86% this year to $5 trillion, while India’s has declined to $4.8 trillion. According to the Bloomberg data, Samsung Electronics Co. and SK Hynix Inc., newly minted members of the $1 trillion valuation club, have powered Korea’s equity surge.