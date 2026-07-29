ETV Bharat / business

South Korea's Kospi Share Index Falls 7% And Other Asian Shares Are Mixed As Oil Prices Surge

A screen shows the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at the foreign exchange dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, July 28, 2026 ( AP )

Tokyo: Asian shares were mixed but South Korea's Kospi stock index dropped 7% on Wednesday as doubts over massive investments in artificial intelligence once again led investors to dump chipmaker shares. U.S. futures edged lower.

The latest rout was led by a plunge in shares in chipmaker SK Hynix after its operating profit in the last quarter fell short of analysts' forecasts even though it soared sixfold to a record 60.5 trillion won ($41.2 billion).

By midafternoon in Seoul, the Kospi was down 6.8% at 5,616.76. The benchmark only recently had topped 9,000 before bouncing back to its lowest level since early April.

SK Hynix sank 12.8% while shares in Samsung Electronics dropped 7.7%. Markets have been stricken by bouts of selling of AI-related stocks as investors react to various developments including progress in China toward cheaper, advanced AI models.

Elsewhere in Asia, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 lost 1.7% to 61,290.70, giving up early gains. Shares in chipmaking equipment maker Tokyo Electron sank 10.1% and chip measuring and inspection systems maker Lasertec Corp. fell 8.2%.

Japanese stocks were mixed in their reaction to a major earthquake that rattled the southern Kyushu region a day earlier. A previous earthquake in the region caused severe damage and disruptions for automakers and other manufacturers.

Shares in Nippon Paper, owner of a mill in the disaster zone that was severely damaged by Tuesday's quake, fell 1.7% Taiwan's Taiex shed 3.8%.